Women-oriented theme parks on cards in Hyderabad

Published: 12:04 am 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: In an innovative approach, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now carving out leisure spaces with a focus on women.

The civic body, which has already set up different parks on themes such as dinosaur, dog and rainwater harvesting is now in the process of developing two women-oriented theme parks.

The first such initiative, these two parks will be coming up at Chandanagar and LB Nagar, seeking to create dedicated spaces for women including focused facilities for pregnant women. Spread over 1.5 acres each, these parks will have different sections, including facilities to hold kitty parties. Space is also earmarked for women to gather and hold workshops on issues of their choice and conduct fitness and yoga classes. The parks will also have a health section where women can have checkups and talks.

These apart, there will be regular facilities like walkways, open gyms, lawns and others. The concept is to make it convenient for women to get together and spend more time and relax in the right environment, officials said.

A senior official from the GHMC said in addition to kitty parties, these parks would become venues for conducting workshops on different aspects, including home décor, entrepreneurship skills, gardening, hosting cultural programmes and conducting handloom and handicraft expos.

“Women can also use it as a platform to have experts share their views and suggestions and clear queries on topics of their choice,” the official said, adding that the municipal corporation was planning to develop different theme parks across the city and launch a few by the end of this year.

There are also plans to develop parks on the themes of traffic, Telangana culture, tunnel garden, science, and rain forest and adventure.

