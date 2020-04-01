Women police show compassion in Warangal

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Warangal Urban: Two women head constables, Srilatha and Swarana Reddy, working with the police headquarters have shown their humane side by handing over one quintal of rice and other essential commodities to migrant labourers near Hanamkonda police station on Wednesday.

The duo, who were posted at the check post near the police station in view of lockdown, had seen the pathetic condition of the family members of the migrant labourers, and decided to hand over the rice and other essential commodities. Hanamkonda PS Inspector Dayakar, SI Srinivas and other officials appreciated the HCs for the benevolence.

