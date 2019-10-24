Women RTC employees observes dikshas in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Karimnagar: Women employees of RTC observed dikshas across old Karimangar district on Thursday. As part of ongoing RTC strike, women workers staged protest by observing dikshas on 20th day.

CPI, CPM, TDP, MRPS, CITU and others extended their support to agitating RTC workers. MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga and CITU State leader Saibaba visited Karimangar diksha center and extended their support to workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Madiga said when they started strike, TRS workers had no support from other sections of the society. However, the situation has been changed after 20 days of strike. Now, all sections of the society including political parties, trade unions, people’s organizations, and common public were supporting the strike. While workers were enjoying the support from all sections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao became alone.

Alleging that the Chief Minister was trying to scuttle the strike, MRPS leader said CM had tried to blame workers for going on strike on the occasion of festivals and tried to prevent political parties and other from extending support. In his another attempt to disturb the strike, CM had met TNGOs leaders, who have not given appointment for the past five years.

