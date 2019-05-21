Women safety app becomes smash hit

By | Published: 2:19 pm

A Tokyo police smartphone app to scare off molesters has become a smash hit in Japan, where women have long faced the issue of groping on packed rush-hour trains.Victims of groping can activate the Digi Police app, which either blasts out a voice shouting “stop it” at top volume, or produces a full-screen SOS message that victims can show other passengers reading: “There is a molester. Please help.”

The app has been downloaded more than 237,000 times, an “unusually high figure” for a public service app, said police official Keiko Toyamine.”Thanks to its popularity, the number is increasing by some 10,000 every month,” Toyamine said.

Victims are often too scared to call out for help, she said. But, by using the SOS message mode, “they can notify other passengers about groping while remaining silent”.Offenders face up to six months in jail or fines of up to 500,000 yen ($5,500 dollars). The potential jail sentence is increased to 10 years if violence or threats are used.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department quietly launched the free Digi Police app three years ago.It initially aimed to provide information for elderly people, as well as parents and their children about scams or prowlers.

But, the function to “repel molesters” was added a few months after the launch.

An online conversation about the app started when a female pop idol was assaulted late last year, which resulted in its sudden popularity.