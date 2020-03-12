Women safety is our priority: A V Ranganath

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Nalgonda: The Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Thursday underlined the need for a debate in society on various forms of crimes against women.

Speaking at a seminar on “Gender Sensitivity and Women Safety” organised by the SHE teams at Mahatma Gandhi University at Yerrlareddygudem in the district, Ranganath said the district police was according top priority to the safety and security of the women and took up measures in this directions. The police would act tough on those who would indulge in sexual harassment of girls and women. The women should not hesitate to complain to police, if they face any harassment.

He opined that discussion on incidents of crimes and harassments against women would help in alerting them on the modus operandi of the criminals. Managements of the colleges and faculty should take initiative and explain the girl students about the incidents of crimes and harassments against the girls and how to keep them careful to avoid such incidents.

He said that the personnel of SHE teams would work like shadow teams to keep an eye on the suspicious persons and eve teasers in the public places including at colleges, markets and bus stands and swung into action. The girls should think about the consequences before posting anything in the social media, never share personal information in the social media and keep away from chatting with unknown persons.

He also asked management of the university to setup women’s safety club in MGU. The students should focus on education and career in addition to getting knowledge in the societal matters.

Additional Superintendent of Police C Narmadha said that the girls should feel proud for the State government was considering safety of women and girl as top priority one in its agenda. The women should not share the photos of the children and personal details on social media. The girls, who use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should maintain safe passwords and install security software in the mobile phones and computers to safeguard their accounts from phishing. She has also suggested the management of the university to setup women safety cell in MGU. The girls should call dial 100 when they got any suspicion on their safety. She also exhorted the girl students to learn self-defense techniques to save themselves in trouble situations. Registrar of the university Yadagiri, SHE teams in-charge Rajasekhar and others attended the seminar.

