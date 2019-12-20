Women safety: Ramagundam cops break norm, educate men

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Peddapalli: The Ramagundam Commissionerate has started an innovative programme to educate men about attacks on girls and women under a programme named ‘Save Boys and Save Youth’.

Unlike the usual practice of making girls and women aware about ways of being safe, the police have decided to educate boys and youth instead about punishments that they could face if they misbehaved with women.

On Friday, an awareness programme was held in Durganagar, Godavarikhani town, wherein Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar took part. Satyanarayana advised the youth not to waste their future by causing harm to women. Informing that ‘Operation Chabutra’ was implemented to protect women, he said, first-time offenders involved in eve-teasing would be counselled in the presence of their parents. Cases would be registered against those who repeat the offence.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter