Women Safety Wing NRI Cell receives 101 complaints in a year

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: As many as 101 complainants approached the NRI Cell of Women Safety Wing over the last one year, seeking legal guidance as well as requesting to take necessary action in cases registered against NRI spouses and relatives. The Cell, which completed one year earlier this week, is guiding and supporting victims or complainants who lodged complaints against NRI spouses in various police stations of Telangana.

The Cell collaborates with 17 Station House Officers (SHOs) of Women Police Stations, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Interpol, Crime Investigation Department (CID), National Commission for Women, New Delhi, Consulate General and Embassies of Foreign countries and NGOs of USA and UK etc., to ensure that the cases are taken to their logical end.

Of the 101 petitions received till July 17, cases for 96 petitions were already registered in various police stations. In five cases, Look-out-Circulars (LOCs) against NRI spouses and relatives were executed while in half a dozen cases, passports of the NRI accused were impounded. In four cases, both the parties are taking steps towards reunion and separation out of the court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .