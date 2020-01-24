Women shoplifters arrested in Kothagudem

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Kothagudem: Three women shoplifters who had stolen jewellery in a gold shop were arrested at Paloncha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday.

DSP Madhusudhan Rao giving details of the arrest to the press informed that the women have visited Ambika Jewellery Shop at Sastry Road area on Jan 10. In the pretext of buying ornaments they stolen jewellery weighing around nine tulas which costs around Rs 3.5 lakh.

The shop owner who came about the theft in the evening on that day has complained to the police. The police booked case and launched investigation. During vehicle inspections at Nataraj Centre on Friday in the town the women were found moving suspiciously, he said.

The women were taken into custody. Upon questioning they revealed their identity and confessed to their crime. The accused were identified as Bojjagani Nagamani, Mecharla Renuka and Bojjagani Gyanamma of Gokarajupalli, Veerlapadu mandal in Krishna District of AP.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody, the DSP informed.

