Women take up #PassTheBrush challenge

By | Published: 3:11 pm

Hyderabad: There is one thing women miss more than anything in quarantine – makeup. Gone are the days when one could glam up and go out. But women don’t give up that easily! They started a viral video challenge on Tik Tok and Instagram called #PassTheBrush challenge.

In the challenge, women are first seen without makeup in ‘quarantine look’ and then they cover the camera with a makeup brush and reappear fully dolled up. They then throw the brush and it is made to look like another person is catching it and then that person does the challenge. All the videos are compiled into one video. Some women are substituting the makeup brush with a lipstick. The beauty transformation videos are fun to watch. The challenge is also called as #DontRushChallenge as the background song in these videos is mostly Don’t Rush by Young T & Bugsey.

Tollywood celebs such as Niharika Konidela, Allu Sneha Reddy, Sreeja, Sushmita Konidela and others recently took part in the challenge. Lakshmi Manchu commented on their video, “You ladies killed it!”, while Lavanya Tripathi added, “Love it. So creative!”

The video by Mega ladies instantly went viral on social media.

Interestingly, some men too are taking up the challenge and transforming to dapper looks!