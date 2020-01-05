Women to represent 50% wards in municipal bodies in Telangana

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Women will represent at least 50 per cent of the total 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities and 385 wards in 10 municipal corporations in Telangana.

As per reservations announced for municipal wards on Saturday, about 1,538 wards of the total 3,112 (including municipal corporations) were reserved for women. The reservations were finalised as per the 2011 Census for SC, ST and others.

Despite their population lesser than one per cent, STs were allocated at least one seat in every Urban Local Body (ULB). Without exceeding the total reservation quota of 50 per cent as per court orders, the remaining of the seats were allocated for BCs. Officials said ward-wise reservations will be announced on Sunday.

Of the total 3,112 wards, 942 were reserved for BCs, 435 for SCs and 167 for STs. Of the total 1,538 wards reserved for women, 897 seats were reserved under general quota, while the officials allocated 430 wards for BCs, 182 for SCs and 28 for STs.

While Karimnagar and Nizamabad have the highest number of 60 wards each, among municipal corporations, Bandlaguda in the peripheral area of Hyderabad city has least number of 22. Similarly, Adilabad and Kamareddy have the highest number of 49 wards each, among municipalities, whereas Chanduru, Bhootpur, Vaddepalli, Alampur, Atmakur and Amarchinta ended up with the least number of 10 wards each.

