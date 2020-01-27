Women to rule the roost in erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Karimnagar: In a positive development, women got a lions’ share in municipalities as they were appointed as chairpersons of a majority municipalities in the erstwhile Karimangar district.

Elections for 14 municipalities and Ramagundam Municipal Corporation were conducted and all of the civic bodies were captured by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Except three – Jammikunta, Kothapalli and Raikal, all the municipalities got women as Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons.

In Karimnagar district, Gande Radhika and Kolipaka Nirmala took oath as chairperson and vice-chairperson of Huzurabad municipality. Gurram Neeraja and Vijayalaxmi were appointed in Choppadandi. All municipalities in Peddapalli were occupied by women.

While Chittireddy Mamatha took oath as chairperson of Peddapalli municipality, Nazmer Sultana swear in as vice-chairman. Putta Shailaja was appointed as chairperson of Manthani municipality. In Sultanabad, Muthyam Sunitha and Birudu Mamatha took oath as chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Similar is the situation in Jagitial district. While Boga Sravani took oath as chairperson of Jagitial municipality, Raanaveni Sujatha swear in as chairperson of Metpalli. Annam Lavanya is appointed as chairperson of Korutla and Sangi Sattemma is the chairperson of newly formed Dharmapuri civic body.

While Jindam Kala took oath as chairperson of Sircilla, Ramathirthapu Madhavi swear in as chairperson of Vemulawad municipality.

