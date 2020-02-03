‘Women today are fearless with their style’

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 9:21 pm

“Taking a chance, working hard and not fearing failure. This whole journey is my identity and my pride,” describes fashion designer Manish Malhotra who recently showcased his stunning summer destination wedding collection at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in the city. Expounding the concept of the tour ‘My Identity, My Pride’, Manish exhibited how identity is an extension of the self.

The garments from the collection retained the strength of the designer and celebrated everything glitzy. Hints of tropical florals, anti-fit silhouettes and long trails were the highlights of the collection. Happy sorbet shades, iridescent freshness and spruced silhouettes established a dynamic connect between design and wearability and brought alive a regal repertoire. For Manish, the year is iconic as he completes 15 years of his label along with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

“I feel what is interesting in this collection is newness in terms of cut and there is amalgamation in term of different kinds of embroidery. It is intricate and is inspired by architecture. There’s lot of mosaic, verticals almost like pillars. The entire ambience and structure along the set is structural,” he said. The designer who completed 30 years in fashion industry feels overwhelmed when he looks back at his journey.

“It feels great to have worked with different generations like Sridevi and Jahnvi Kapoor and then Chunky Pandey and Ananya Pandey. I worked for Judwaa and then for Judwaa 2. So I have seen the evolution of the fashion in Indian movies closely. I am working on a book which might come out later this year.” After making his mark as an acclaimed designer, Manish ventured into the makeup field with MyGlamm in December 2018.

“I feel I started it very late. Earlier costume designers never got into the look like what kind of makeup would be. I was always into makeup as I believe it can make or break a look. I remember when I was working with Sridevi in Gumrah, I wondered how actors have long hair in Indian outfits, but short in western outfit in next scene. I felt a need for consistency so we decided on a blunt bob wig.

It’s important that character maintains a particular hairstyle and makeup.” While commenting on individuality, he said, “I think the big trend in terms of fashion is going to be individuality. I observe brides of today and I see how fearless they are in experimenting their looks. Whether it is about sneakers below their lavish lehenga or shades with their jewellery. Today’s bride wants to be unique. I feel that’s what the collection stands for.”

