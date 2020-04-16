Women told to call police over domestic harassment

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner called upon women to approach the police without hesitation in case of any harassment at home.

“We noticed that during the lockdown period, there may be cases of domestic violence in our commissionerate which are not getting reported due to movement restrictions and lack of public transport,” said Mahesh M Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Officials have taken the issue seriously and have appealed women to approach them in case of domestic violence. “Crime against women will be dealt with on priority and as per the willingness of the victims, the family will be counselled,” they said.

The Rachakonda Police urged women to reach out to them on the Dial 100 facility or WhatsApp Control number – 9490617111 or contact the SHE Teams.

