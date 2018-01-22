‘Women’s complaint cells across Andhra’

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:27 pm 7:29 pm

Visakhapatnam: All educational institutions, IT Centres, shopping malls and organisations in the entire Andhra Pradesh will have their own women’s complaint committees to deal with cases of harassment of women on the spot, according to AP Women’s Commission member Srivani.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, she said that the establishment of committees would be made mandatory. The organisations would have to display the existence of the committee on the notice board , failing which they have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

“If they fail to set up complaint cell even after paying the fine, the organisation will lose recognition. We have already written to all district Collectors of north Andhra on the issue. The committee will have four members and will be supervised by the nodal officer appointed by the Collector at the mandal office. The complainants’ details will be kept confidential and stern action would be taken against the culprits,” she said.

Srivani said that eve-teasing would also come under sexual harassment and cases would be registered.