Women’s Day celebrated with gaiety across erstwhile Adilabad

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Adilabad: The International Women’s Day was celebrated on a grand note across erstwhile Adilabad on Sunday. Women, who rendered outstanding services in different fields, were felicitated. In Adilabad, Women’s Day was celebrated at Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam Kalyana Mandapam. Joint Collector G Sandhyarani and her husband Gajanand felicitated female employees working with various departments. She said that women could excel in any field if given an opportunity and suggested them not to be discouraged from adverse situations.

The occasion was observed on a colourful note at the district court complex, Adilabad RTC depot and all mandal centres. Principal Judge MG Priyadarshini and many lawyers also took part in the celebrations. She said that women were proving their mettle in various fields and females could perform well in any sector if encouraged. She added several Acts were incorporated in Indian Constitution ensuring safety of women and girls.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi and Collector Bharati Hollikeri were the chief guests of the celebrations organized in Mancherial district headquarters. Bhagyalaxmi said women could utilise 50 per cent reservations for females in civic bodies for achieving empowerment and to address the challenges of women. She added that the TRS government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of women.

‘Men should alter their perception towards women’

Collector Bharati underlined the need to have progress among women for the growth of society. She said that our society, which preaches respecting women and worships female goddesses, should also practice giving importance to women likewise. She opined that women must be recognized as a community. She emphasized that the perception of men ought to be altered towards women.

The special attraction of the celebrations was that The IAS officer and Bhagyalaxmi cheered the celebrators by shaking her leg to folk songs along with the other participants. She joined women folk artistes who danced to several Telangana songs, enthralling the audiences. Marking the occasion, along with ZP chairperson, Bhagyalaxmi handed over certificates of appreciation of women employees and social activists.

In Nirmal, ZP Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi wanted the women to shine in their favourite fields including technology and science. She stated that the government was giving paramount importance for the uplift of the women. She cited Kalyana Laxmi which was implemented for preventing child marriages. Collector Md Musharraf Ali sought society to give equal importance to women on the lines of men.

Similar grand celebrations were held in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi and Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha attended the celebrations and honoured eminent women.

