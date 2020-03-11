Women’s day held at Cyberabad commissionerate

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Women’s Day Celebrations was organized at the Cyberabad Commissionerate on Tuesday. Women personnel working at different police stations and wings of the Cyberabad participated in the event.

Speaking on occasion, VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Commissioner, said women play an important role in society and one should always respect them. In the police department, he said, women had taken a lead role and regularly participate in policing and law enforcement duties. He also asked women cops to excel in their work and become an example for new recruits in the department and the society.

Sajjanar also said lauded the SHE Teams, saying they were immediately acting on complaints made to them through various modes including social media, direct complaints and over the phone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .