Women’s group in Paloncha earns Rs 2.5 lakh from manufacturing masks

Kothagudem: A group of women at Paloncha have earned around Rs 2.5 lakh through face masks manufacturing taking advantage of coronavirus lockdown.

A group of 20 women from poorer sections trained at Nava Bharat Women Empowerment Centre at Paloncha in the district have so far manufactured around 37, 000 face masks and nearly 150 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits that serve as a protection against covid-19.

The women started their work in April and are still continuing. The face masks were supplied to municipalities, health officials, Paloncha Primary Health Centre, Kothagudem Medical Stores Association, Nava Bharat Company, Nava Bharat Eye Centre and others at a reasonable price.

At a programme at Nava Bharat Women Empowerment Centre on Monday, Kothagudem District Revenue Officer (DRO) S Ashok Chakravarthi distributed Rs 1.5 lakh cash to the women’s group members.

Speaking on the occasion he lauded the initiative of Nava Bharat Ventures Limited in ensuring a source of income to women from poorer sections in the present day crisis. He also appreciated the sale of face masks without expecting much profit.

The company Vice President Y Srinivasa Murthy informed Telangana Today that an amount of Rs 1 lakh was already distributed to the women in the month of May and the money earned in the month of May was distributed on Monday.

“With the face masks manufacturing we have been earning around Rs 6000 to Rs 7000 for the past couple of months. Since there was no work outside the opportunity provided by Nava Bharat has really helped us” stated a woman A Vasavi Rani

The company Chief Vigilance Officer LVN Sarma, its officials M Srinivas Rao and others were present.

