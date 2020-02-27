Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat New Zealand by four runs

By | Published: 12:57 pm

Melbourne: India continued their winning run, beating New Zealand by four runs in a last-ball thriller of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight against New Zealand in the crucial group A match.

Shafali top-scored with a 34-ball 46, while Taniya Bhatia chipped in with a 25-ball 23.

Indian bowlers then returned to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six in 20 overs.

Brief Score: India women: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 46; Amelia Kerr 2/21). New Zealand women: 129 for six in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 34 not out; Shikha Pandey 1/21).