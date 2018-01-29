Wonderful feeling to play under Kohli: Mohammad Siraj

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: It is a dream come true for Mohammad Siraj. He will play under Indian captain Virat Kohli in IPL this year as the Hyderabad fast bowler has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sunday’s auction.

Siraj’s rise, which is a classic example of the rags to riches story, played for Sunrisers Hyderabad last year when the franchise took him for Rs 2.60 crore. It was ten times more than his base price of Rs 20 lakh when SRH picked this lad. He became an overnight sensation. This year, teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and RCB bid for Siraj, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore this year.

In the end, there was intense bidding between RCB and MI before the former took the 23-year-old under its fold, with a purse of Rs 2.60 crore. Skipper Kohli immediately tweeted saying it was a good buy.

For Siraj, it was a big break as he will be playing under Kohli. “I’m thrilled as Kohli bhai will be my captain. I always dreamt of playing under this champion cricketer. He is an aggressive captain and motivates the players a lot. I already had an opportunity when I was chosen for the Indian T20 team. Now I have another chance when I play for RCB in IPL. I thank the franchise for choosing me,’’ said Siraj, talking to Telangana Today.

It has been an amazing journey for this cricketer, whose father Mohammad Ghouse was an auto driver. But his fortunes turned for the good since in the past year as Siraj moved to a mansion from a one-room flat in the small bylanes of Khaja Nagar in Banjara Hills. “I was very fortunate to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a good learning experience for me. I could interact with legends of the game like David Warner. Laxman sir was also a great help. I’m also grateful to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who taught the various variations of fast bowling. I could even win a match for the team in Indore. These all are sweet memories.’’

Moving on to RCB will be a different experience for Siraj. “Apart from Kohli, I will have people like Vettori, (Ashish) Nehra bhai, and others who can be of great help. We have a young team of fast bowlers. Bowling with someone like Umesh Yadav, too, will be a good experience.’’