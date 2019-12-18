When will winter arrive in Hyderabad?

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Have you realised that this winter, there is something amiss in Hyderabad? Not yet? Take a walk in the night, and you will find that the essence of winter, that chill, is missing this year. Winter 2019, according to officials, has so far been quite warm.

The night temperatures, which are supposed to be around 12 to 15 degree Celsius by this time of the month, are still hovering at 18 degree Celsius to 20 degree Celsius, refusing to come down as they did last year.

Also read Winters in Hyderabad have no chill

The villain, according to the weatherman, was the easterly wind from the oceanic area prevailing over the State. Usually, Hyderabad receives northerly winds from the Himachal region every year, resulting in a sharp drop in temperature levels in the night.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the change in wind pattern had raised minimum temperatures as the easterly winds were warmer than their northerly cousins. This is why the night temperatures in most parts of the State were at least two degree Celsius above normal.

In the State capital, minimum temperatures in the last five days have been above 18 degree Celsius. Even Adilabad and Komaram Bheem districts, which are considered the coldest regions in the State, are registering around 19 degree Celsius against the usual 14 degree Celsius.

The data with Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad shows that the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday, almost 4 degree Celsius above normal.

A look at the last weather data for December in the last 10 years indicates that the minimum temperature every year in Hyderabad has traditionally been less than 13 degree Celsius, while last year, it dipped as low as 9.5 degree Celsius.

“There is very less chance for the night temperatures going below normal this year. The situation might slightly change in January,” a Met official said.

Interview:

Meteorological Centre Director K Naga Ratna, the first woman Director of the Centre, shares with Sunny Baski about changes in winter

Q: What are the factors behind unusually warm weather in Hyderabad this year?

A: Apart from meteorological factors like change in wind pattern, the rapid urbanisation, emission of gases, increasing vehicle pollution and uneven rainfall have contributed to the rise in minimum temperatures.

Q: What is the forecast for coming days?

A: The forecast from India Meteorological Department for December, January and February has revealed that average minimum, maximum and mean temperature anomalies (departure from long term normal) indicate that minimum temperatures are likely to be warmer by 1 degree Celsius over most parts of Telangana.

Q: What is the status of winter in TS Capital?

A: By this time of the month, the city used to record around 12 degree Celsius, however, we now have temperatures hovering around 20 degree Celsius. This was not the case during previous winters. There is a big change this year.

Q: Any plans for Meteorological Centre’s expansion?

A: For giving accurate and quick weather updates, we are working on expanding our base. At present, there are 12 temperature forecast stations and over 200 rainfall stations. The number will go up once the new stations come by next summer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.