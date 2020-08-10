Wonderla reports quarterly loss of Rs 14.51 crore

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays announced a loss of Rs 14.51 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as against Rs 42.03 crore in Profit After Tax (PAT) during the corresponding period last year. This loss, according to the company, was due to the shutdown in operations from the month of March.

“This decision was taken by the management in accordance with the safety and precautionary instructions outlined by the State and Central governments to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Accordingly Kochi park was closed from March 11. Thereafter Bengaluru, Hyderabad parks and resort were closed from March 14 and 15 respectively. As the spread of the pandemic is continuing, the business for the first quarter was fully impacted with nil operating revenue,” the company said in a statement.

However, the company could control the operating expenses during the first quarter to Rs 11.90 crore as against Rs 49.03 crore during the corresponding period last year. It has taken various cost rationalisation initiatives in the areas of payroll, advertising and marketing and other overheads, including deferral of avoidable operating costs, through which the management could bring down cash burn significantly.

The company’s new initiative– food takeaway outlet named Wonder Kitchen was launched in Bengaluru on June 17 and it plans to expand the service to Kerala and Hyderabad.