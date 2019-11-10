Woody Allen settles lawsuit with Amazon

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Woody Allen and Amazon.com have ended their legal battle. The filmmaker had sued Amazon in February after the online giant ended his 2017 contract without ever releasing a completed film, “A Rainy Day in New York.”

Amazon had responded that Allen, whose daughter Dylan has accused him of molesting her when she was a girl, breached the 4-movie deal by making insensitive remarks about the #MeToo movement.

Allen said Amazon pulled out because of long-standing allegations that he molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old. Allen has always denied the charges. The charges were investigated but no charges were filed against him.

But Dylan Farrow, backed by her adoptive mother Mia Farrow and her brother Ronan Farrow, renewed the charges publicly when the #MeToo movement came to the fore.

Woody Allen has settled a 68 million dollar breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon, court papers show. Lawyers for the film director and Amazon filed a joint notice dismissing the case Friday night in a court in New York.

In papers filed Friday in U.S. District Court, Allen and Amazon agreed that the case should be dismissed without prejudice. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. But the news website Deadline quoted sources close to the agreement as saying “there were no winners in this in the end.” Allen sued Amazon in February after it cancelled a four-movie deal with him.

“A Rainy Day in New York” was released overseas, but not in the US. Allen’s career has slowed in recent years, with several actors who had appeared in his films saying they would not work with him again. The film has so far grossed $11.5 million in theatres around the globe. However, it has not secured a US distribution yet.