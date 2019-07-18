Woogie Boogie spellbinds Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:16 pm

A culturally enriching performance by Brush Theatre from South Korea in the city at Glendale Academy International received a warm response from 200 odd attendees at the venue.The Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hyderabad, in association with InKo Centre and Glendale Academy brought this unique theatrical production to Hyderabad with Suresh Chukkapalli, the Honorary Consul General of Hyderabad presided over the event.

Woogie Boogie, produced by Brush, makes use of hand drawings and projections to bring doodles to life, an idea that stemmed from a childhood joy of scribbling in a sketchbook.

Targeted at kids over 3 years, the 50-minute four-city show was directed by Yeom Yonggyun. Actors Yeom Yonggyun, Lee Seungeun performed to Son Eunjae’s music.

Woogie Boogie has been performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018, International Puppet Days 2019 in Izmir, Turkey, and Junior Festival 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Visually rich drawings and abundance of creative, theatrical imagination made this a cleverly crafted piece of ‘laugh-out-loud’ theatre.The evening witnessed painting and Hanbok stalls along with moving stories of refugee children in Hyderabad, under the care of Save the Children.