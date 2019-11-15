Work begins on new Rachakonda Police Commissionerate office

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: The first step towards building a brand new office for the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, which is now operating out of a rented space, was made at Medipally on Friday with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali laying the foundation stone for the compound wall.

The Minister unveiled the foundation stone laid on the 56-acre land where the Commissionerate building will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Mahmood Ali said the Telangana government was working to protect the peace and security of the State. He lauded the State police for their effective measures in implementing citizen-friendly policing and their reach in serving the poor. “Due to the strong surveillance camera network, there is increase in crime detection and prevention, thus reducing fear and improving confidence in public,” the Minister said.

He further said the new Commissionerate office would stand tall in the entire country. He suggested that a Gurukul be set up for the children of police officers. The Minister, who said was happy to lay the foundation stone, also visited the Command and Control Centre built by Infosys Foundation at the Ghatkesar police station, integrating it with the Community CCTV network.

Labour Minister Malla Reddy lauded the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in giving priority to law and order maintenance. He expressed happiness over the Rachakonda Commissionerate being set up in his constituency. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat thanked the Chief Minister for allotting the land, and former Medchal MLA Sudhir Reddy and Collector MV Reddy for their effort in land allotment. District administration officials and senior police officials, including Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter