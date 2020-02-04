Work for unanimous election of PACS directors: Jagadish

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday asked the TRS leaders to work for unanimous election of party-supported candidates in the elections to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the State.

Speaking at the meeting held with the party leaders at his camp office in Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said that cooperative society elections were being conducting in the State irrespective of politics. Hence, the party leaders should focus on unanimous elections of the candidates supported by the TRS as directors. He pointed out that the leaders, who wish to become District Cooperative Chairman, should also win as Director of any PAC of a village.

Stating that the TRS had created a record in political history of the country by winning a series of elections from Legislative Assembly to Urban Local Bodies, he said it was not possible to any other political party to break the record created by the TRS in future also. The sincere efforts and dedication of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the welfare and development of the State, the people are supporting his leadership by making the ruling party victorious in all elections, he maintained.

He also asked the party leaders to create awareness in the public on the welfare schemes by the State government. More than two lakh acres of agriculture land were being irrigated in the district through SRSP canal, he noted.

Indirectly referring to the dissidence in some party leaders after election of Suryapet municipal chairman, he warned that action would be taken against the party leaders who would violate the disciplinary rules in the TRS. Annapurnamma has eligibility to be elected as chairperson of Suryapet municipality, the Minister clarified.

Chairperson of Suryapet municipality P Annapurnamma, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Gopagani Venkatnarayana also attended the meeting.

