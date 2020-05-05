Work from home successful in large companies: Survey

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19-induced lockdown has pushed many companies to implement work from home for its employees and this has by and large been successful, according to a recent survey. However, it also suggested that the lockdown has impacted startups and SMEs in India.

Husys Consulting Pulse Survey on the Impact of Covid-19 on people and industries suggests that 58 per cent of the companies surveyed implemented 100 per cent while some could implement to the extent of 70 per cent and very few less than 50 per cent work from home for employees. It also revealed that lockdown impacted the startups and SMEs with an impact of 60 per cent to 90 per cent for 350 companies on day 1 and for 110 companies the pandemic affected 100 per cent for organisations of more than 500 people.

As part of the survey, business owners also came up with top suggestions to the government that can provide relief to the industries concerned. These include — payment of employees PF and ESI for the month of March, April and May by the government, provide support to the industries by providing rebate in taxes, reduce interest percentage, provide employees welfare activities, make sure utilities are available at controlled cost, payment of 50 per cent employee cost for MSME with turnover less than 50 crore for shutdown period by government and 25 per cent for a period of 3 to 6 months beyond shutdown till business conditions improve, a deposit of Rs 15 lakhs to each family as promised by PM earlier.

The other key observations from the survey are that 100 companies accounting for 22 per cent of the respondents said that the business impact is upwards of 30 per cent and up to 60 per cent. 17 per cent of companies did not pay the senior management salaries at all with 8 per cent of the mid-management not receiving salaries and with 4 per cent people receiving up to 30 per cent salary, 8 per cent receiving up to 50 per cent 9 per cent people receiving up to 75 per cent salary.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .