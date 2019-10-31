Work in coordination during calamities: Dr K R K Shastri

By | Published: 12:25 am

Nalgonda: Expert in natural disaster management Dr K R K Shastri on Wednesday said that officials of different departments should work in coordination in the district during natural calamities to reduce its effect on the people.

Speaking at a one-day training programme conducted for officials of different departments on disaster management at the District Collectorate here, Shastri said officials should have a clear idea on how to alert people during natural calamities like cyclones and earthquakes, among others. “It will help in reducing their effect on the lives of the people. Rescue and rehabilitation measures are also major tasks of officials to take up during natural calamities,” he added.

Giving a power point presentation on natural disaster management, he explained in detail about the measures that must be taken up during natural calamities and district level disaster management plan.

He said that the officials belongs Health, Irrigation and Revenue departments have a great role to play in disaster management and rescue and rehabilitation measures during natural calamities.

Stating that social media platforms would also help in sharing information during natural calamities, he reminded that social media has become a helpful tool in sharing information on victims, distribution of food and others during floods in Kerala. District Revenue Officer Ravindranath said that District Disaster Management Plan would be prepared by taking the information from all departments.

District Fire Officer Yagna Narayana, incharge District Education Officer Bikshapathi, District Fisheries Officer Charitha and officials of different departments attended the training programme.

