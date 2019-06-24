Work like loyal soldiers, TRS cadre told

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday said that the TRS would be developed on the lines of DMK of Tamil Nadu and called on the party workers to work for the party.

Addressing party workers at foundation laying ceremony of the TRS party district office in Warangal, he said party cadre should follow the instructions of the district leaders and added that they should take the government schemes to the people. “You (party workers) are backbone of the party. You should work like soldiers for the party,” he added. He also came down heavily on Congress for its baseless criticism on the irrigation projects and other schemes. Speaking on the rape and murder of the nine-month-old baby in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, he alleged that Congress and BJP were trying to get political mileage out of the incident. He also said that the law and order situation in the State was under control.

Party leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, MLAs Vinay Bhaskar, A Ramesh, ZP Chairperson Sudheer Kumar, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and others were present. Earlier, Dayakar Rao laid the foundation for the construction of the party office at Yashwanthapur, three km away from Jangaon town.

