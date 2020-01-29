Work like social activists for change: Telangana DGP

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday said the police personnel should work as social activists to bring change in the society.

Addressing 335 trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) during the basic training programme organised at Telangana State Police Academy here, he said the police should render their duty within the purview of the Constitution.

“The authority that is given to you should be utilised to extend services to the common people,” the DGP advised the trainees. He said the police personnel should become a role model for working round-the-clock.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender said the trainees should undergo effective training at the academy which is the best institute in the country. Academy Director V K Singh and other officials were present.

