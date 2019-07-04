Work on Charminar minaret begins

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Two months after Charminar suffered an aesthetic blow with a portion of the stucco work on its southwest minaret falling off, repair works are finally on.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials brought in experts from Tamil Nadu and started work on the damaged portion of the minaret, which faces Mecca Masjid.

The portion of the stucco work had come off late in the night on May 1. The ASI officials had blamed works taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation around the monument as one of the reasons for the damage, a charge that the GHMC denied while questioning the quality of the ASI’s work.

Nevertheless, the ASI has now taken up the repair work after conducting a study on the damage. A city-based firm, Terra Drone India (TDI), undertook a multi-platform scanning of the monument and later submitted a report to the ASI.

“Lime mortar experts from Tamil Nadu are taking up the repair work on the minarets under the supervision of Raghu, a ‘sthapati’ (master builder). Along with the southwest minaret, works on the southeast and northeast minarets too will be taken up,” said ASI’s Charminar conservation assistant V Gopal Rao.

A team of ASI officials from New Delhi had recently visited the monument and studied various factors that could have led to the damage.

ASI officials say workers have put up scaffolding around the minarets and works have commenced on the southwest minaret. “The experts will check the remaining three minarets and take up repair works. The monument is old and several factors, including pollution, are resulting in damage to the edifice,” Gopal Rao said. The repairs would be done using lime mortar and other materials to ensure proper matching and bonding with the edifice, he added.

