Work on developing Jahangir Peer dargah to be expedited

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The State government was expediting the process of taking up developments works at the Jahangir Peer dargah located at Kothur mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced Rs 50 crore for development of the dargah during his visit three years ago. The TS Wakf Board prepared a blueprint for taking up the development works around the shrine.

On Wednesday, Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Kopula Eshwar and V Srinivas Goud along with officials of the Telangana State Wakf Board and Minorities Welfare Department visited the shrine and studied the plans.

According to Mohd Saleem, a blueprint for the development of the dargah and its surroundings at a cost of about Rs 50 crore had been prepared by the board. The major plans include reconstruction of the Masjid to accommodate more persons, construction of new guest houses (Niyaz Khana), rest houses for VIPs, shopping complexes, slaughterhouse, bus shelters and beautification of the area. Already the TS Wakf Board had constructed a welcome arch on the Kothur-Shadnagar road. Later, the delegation made offerings at the shrine and prayed for peace and prosperity of the State.

