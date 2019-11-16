Work on Hyderabad’s cable bridge in last lap

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The work on Hyderabad’s first cable bridge are in the last lap as the civil works pertaining to the structure are to be completed in next few days.

Of the 53 segments that are to be arranged as part of the bridge works, only three segments are to be installed. In addition to this, illumination and railing installation works will be taken up on either sides on the structure.

The colourful LED lighting will be an added attraction on the structure during holidays, festivals and special occasions like Independence Day. The multi-coloured lighting will be designed with different themes to suit the occasions and it will be operated using special software.

A Hyderabad-based company in collaboration with a Chinese firm is taking up the special illumination on the structure, and LED bulbs, DMX controls, software etc. will be arriving at the site shortly, said a senior official from GHMC.

The cable bridge will help in cutting down the distance from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur for scores of of corporate and IT employees. The 238-metre long bridge is being constructed with a cost of Rs 180 crore.

