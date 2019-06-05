Work on Hyderabad’s skywalks gains pace

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: With the model code of conduct for elections being lifted, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is intensifying efforts to construct Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and skywalks in Charminar, Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones in the city. In all, 25 FOBs and three skywalks are planned in these three zones and will be constructed in two different packages. While 11 FOBs and one skywalk are planned in the Charminar zone, 14 FOBs and two skywalks are proposed in the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones.

The structures in Charminar zone will be developed under Package II at an estimated cost of about Rs 46.8 crore. Of these, nearly Rs 33 crore will be spent on construction of the structures and the rest for utility shifting, setting up transformers for operating elevators and escalators, electricity charges etc. Similarly, the ones in Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones will be constructed under Package IV at an estimated cost of about Rs 65 crore.

All these structures are part of the municipal corporation’s grand plans to construct over 50 FOBs and eight skywalks across the city. FOBs are constructed to facilitate pedestrians to cross a road from one end to the other while skywalks are constructed at junctions to help pedestrians move towards the desired road at the busy crossroads. Apart from those in the Charminar, Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones, 11 FOBs and one skywalk will come up in the LB Nagar zone under Package I while 16 FOBs and four skywalks are proposed in the Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones.

Tenders were floated a few months back for executing the works for all the four packages. While there was response from bidders for the works in LB Nagar, Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones, there was no response to the tenders floated for works in Charminar, Kukatpally and Serilingampally, a senior GHMC official said. The bids for the LB Nagar, Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones are under tender evaluation and have been sent for government approval. As for the Charminar, Kukatpally and Serilingampally zone works, tenders have been floated again.

With the election code being lifted, efforts will be intensified to execute the works at the earliest. Once the bids are filed, they will be evaluated and sent to the government for approval, following which ground works will be commenced, the official said. The locations for constructing the structures were finalised by experts from the City Traffic Police, Transport department and the GHMC. Depending on the length and area, it requires about Rs 1.5 crore to 2.5 crore to construct one FOB. More than investment, companies calculate the scope of returns through advertisements on FOBs.

