‘Work on Medak railway line not up to mark’

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy have accused the contractor of Medak-Akkanapet Railway line of carrying out poor quality works.

After noticing the poor quality of works at the railway station, the MP and MLA lodged a complaint with the quality control department of South Central Railway. When quality control officials were inspecting the works on Tuesday at Medak station, Prabhakar Reddy complained to them that the quality of works was not up to the mark.

Reddy said the platform and other constructions had suffered cracks even before its completion. He further alleged that the quality of windows and doors were also not up to the mark. “The toilets, railings and most of the works undertaken here are of poor quality,” he said.

He accused the contractor of carrying out the works at a snail’s pace. The Medak MP said he would lodge a complaint with the Union Railway Minister and officials concerned to rectify the as per the guidelines.

