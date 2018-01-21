Work site school for kids of brick kiln workers

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A work site school for children of brick kiln workers from Odisha was inaugurated at Peddakondur village of Chottupal mandal, Yadadri Bhongir District here on Saturday.

The school which was named as Ituka Battila Valasa Karmikula Bala Balikala School, was inaugurated by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, Collector Yadadri Bhongir, Anita Ramchandran and others.

Officials said, a total of 182 kids between the age group of 5 to 12 years will study in the school from classes first till fifth.

Child Welfare Commission Chairman Nimmaiah, DEO, Aid at Action NGO, Orissa Director Omi Daniel, DCP Bhuvangir Yadadri Ramchandra Reddy, RDO Chottupal, Deputy Commissioner Labour Rajendra Prasad, State Brick owner association President Rajendra Reddy and others were present.

Officials distributed dresses, steel plates, books, pens and pencils to the kids. In this school, four Odisha teachers have been appointed by Peddakondur village brick owner association. Poster against child labour practice in Telugu, English, Hindi and Oriya language was released on this occasion. Collector Yadadri Bhongir has assured to extend mid-day meal and Rs 1 per kilo rice scheme.

Bhagwat said, “This is a first-of-kind partnership project for children vulnerable to become child labour in country. Under operation smile 3, in 2017 Rachakonda Police rescued 804 children from forced labour. Under operation smile 4 in 2018, so far 120 children were rescued,”

They all are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, AP, Telangana working in hazardous industries.

Work site school programme will be implemented in Rangareddy and Medchal District too for children vulnerable to child labour, officials said.

After 5 months of worksite school, these children when they return back, their education will be continued in Odisha in partnership with Odisha Government.

In 2017 at Peddakondur village of Chottupal and Chikatimamidi village of Bommalaramaram mandal, 350 Child labour of Odisha state were rescued from brick kilns by Rachakonda Police underwent this 5 months worksite school programme.