Work taken up on a war-footing, will be completed this year: Transco CMD

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Transco and Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao has announced that work on pumping of Godavari water through Kaleshwaram project till Konda Pochamma Sagar has been taken up on a war-footing which will be completed this year.

The CMD said construction of all the pump houses in all phases under Rajarajeswara Swamy (Mid Manair) Reservoir would be completed in accordance with the target fixed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Prabhakar Rao said from the next year, 3 TMC of water from Medigadda to Yellampally, 2 TMC of water from Mid Manair to Mallanna Sagar would be supplied and for this all the required power network would be put in place.

Prabhakar Rao on Friday, inspected pump houses under the Kaleshwaram project and held a review meeting with officials. He held discussions with the Siemens Company representatives who were setting up the pump houses. The CMD visited and inspected among others, Ananta Sagar (Package 10), Ranganayaka Sagar (Package 11), Mallanna Sagar (Package 12), pump houses and sub stations. The 424 MW capacity (106X4) Ananta Sagar pumps, 536 MW Capacity Ranganayaka Sagar (134.8 X4) pumps were ready to pump the water. The CMD expressed satisfaction over progress of works.

Electricity works for the four pumps in 344 MW capacity (43X8) Mallanna Sagar pump house were completed. Works on four other pumps were progressing. To supply power to these pumps, construction of the electric sub station and power supply lines had almost been completed. The CMD instructed the officials concerned to fix the other four pumps by end of this month.

He also said that works were progressing on a war-footing to lift 3 TMC of water from Medigadda from next year as desired by the Chief Minister. He said measures were taken to lift 3 TMC of water before the deadline and power supply works were also taken up to achieve this. Transco JMD C Srinivasa Rao, Director Surya Prakash, ED Prabhakar Rao, SE Anandar, Irrigation Advisor S Penta Reddy and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .