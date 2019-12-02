Work together, KCR tells TSRTC management, employees

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday urged the officials and employees of TSRTC to take a pledge that they would work in coordination to protect the corporation.

The Chief Minister said as Transport Minister, he worked for three years and made the RTC into a profit-making organisation. “I have a soft corner for the organisation even today,” he said. The Chief Minister assured the employees that he would take all measures for the survival and betterment of the RTC.

“From now onwards, officials and employees should work unitedly and protect the RTC,” he said, and urged them to take the required measures to make the loss-making depots into profit making ones. He wanted a resurvey of routes to be done.

Stating that he would act as the brand ambassador for the TSRTC. He said he would request Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to travel by RTC at least once a month. “MLAs should have a review meeting with the Depot Managers in their respective areas once in two months. “The Transport Minister will monitor this,” he added.

When the Chief Minister said that if need be, employees should work an extra one-and-half per day, the employees expressed their acceptance loudly and through applause. Rao announced that if there was any State that was protecting the PSUs, it was Telangana. He said power generation was not handed over to the private sector. Rao wished that like the Electricity Department employees, RTC employees too should get more salaries and like the Singareni Collieries employees, they too should get bonus every year.

Emotional meeting

The meeting between the Chief Minister and the RTC employees had its moments of emotional scenes. The two-hour long interactive meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere and with a touch of humanness. The Chief Minister responded positively to the problems and issues of the employees. Everyone present at the meeting had tears of happiness in their eyes. The Chief Minister’s interaction, peppered with Telugu idioms and jokes, evoked peels of laughter from the gathering.

Every time the Chief Minister announced a welfare measure, it evoked thunderous applause from the employees. The employees expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister when he spoke of welfare measures for employees’ families.

The story that evoked laughter

Stating that there will be some people who will always be there to destruct any constructive work, Rao referred to the Ramayana battle. “When the demons (‘Rakshas)’, who fell to Sri Rama’s arrows which curtailed their age abruptly, appealed to him and asked him what they should do, Sri Rama asked them to take birth in ‘Kaliyuga’ in different places. Such demons, who took birth, are fleecing the people now and they are there in TSRTC too,” he said.

CM enquires about personal problems

During the lunch, Rao mingled with the employees freely making them feel at home. He interacted with the RTC drivers and conductors and enquired about their problems. The women employees responded positively when the Chief Minister spoke with them affectionately and they narrated their problems without any inhibition.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, RTC MD Sunil Sharma, EDs, RMOs, DVMs and DMs, Controllers and Supervisors participated in the meeting.

Proposed welfare measures

Responsibility of buying ticket will be with the passenger and no action will be taken against conductors if passenger fails to buy ticket

Exclusive toilets, changing rooms and lunch rooms for women to be created in every depot within 20 days

All TSRTC women employees, like their counterparts in government, will get three months childcare leave along with maternity leave

Women employees need not wear Khaki uniform and can come up with a uniform in the colour of their choice, If male employees too desire a change, it will be done

A committee will be formed to give suggestions to solve problems faced by women employees

Health services in TSRTC should include parents of employees, measures should be taken to make available medical services in private hospitals not only in Hyderabad but also in other places of the State

Medicines should be distributed free of cost to employees at every dispensary

Employees parents should be given free bus passes

Government will pass orders to help children of employees get fee reimbursement scheme

Government will pay employees PF dues and money to be paid to CCS

Adequate spare parts will be made available at all depots

Employees working on temporary basis will be made permanent in TSRTC

Government working out a housing scheme for RTC employees

TSRTC to start goods and cargo services

RTC employees bowled over with KCR’s generosity

Hyderabad: “We never expected this kind of announcement from the government. We assure KCR sir that we will make TSRTC number one RTC in the country, just like KCR made Telangana the number one State in the country,” said a TSRTC employee, who attended the meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

A woman employee said the Chief Minister assured them job security and on the top of it special treatment for women working as conductors. “He said that women will be given child care leave and also early end to duty,” she said.

“It is like entering a temple. For us KCR is God. In one go he has taken away all our problems and granted our wishes. We will cherish this day as long as we live,” said a women employee. She said the Chief Minister had granted them so many benefits which were not even mentioned in their wish list.

“In return, we assure the Chief Minister that we will work hard. We will bring back the RTC on its rails so that the corporation earns profits and be ready for the next review with the Chief Minister,” said an employee who attended the meeting.

“We told the Chief Minister that it will be on us to see that the common man on the street is not put to trouble like this again. We will work in full harmony,” another elated worker told media.

Employees erupt in joy

Mahabubnagar: “If the State government can allot Rs 1,000 crore budget for RTC every year, based on my 30 years experience in the corporation I can say that Telangana RTC would become the best RTC in the entire country. But like in the past when government had assured such financial help through GHMC but had failed to deliver.This should not happen this time. The funds can also be used to buy buses and spare parts. We welcome Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s decision. It was much needed,” Chary, TMU Mahabubnagar Regional Secretary.

Nalgonda: The TSRTC employees were confident that the decisions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would create new work culture, which would help the growth of employees as well strengthening of public transport system in the state.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ela Sathi Reddy, Conductor at Nalgonda bus depot told that they have never expected such sops from the government and the decisions of the Chief Minister would change lives of the RTC employees. We will always be indebted to the Chief Minister for his kind gesture.”

Nandlaya Linga Reddy, a mechanic at Nalgonda bus depot, opined that drivers and mechanics work hard as part of their duty and are unable to carry out the same at a certain age. Hence, the government should provide relaxation to the drivers and mechanics from extension of retirement age to 60 years. It would also provide opportunity to the unemployed.

Medaboina Shaker , mechanic at Nalgonda bus depot, said that it was quite a problem for them to work until 60 years of age as they were suffering from back pains and other problems due to nature of their works. Instead of extending retirement age, the State government should provide Rs 10,000 per month pension to RTC employees, he added.

R Santhosha, a woman conductor at Devarakonda bus depot said that Dec 1, Sunday, is a big festival for the RTC employees thanks to the decisions of the Chief Minister. We will rededicate ourselves and strive to extend best services to the passengers. The Chief Minister should examine the possibility to office duties to the women conductors, who crossed 40 years.

Mancherial: TSRTC Joint Action Committee convener Md Pasha thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for discussing problems of the workers directly and assuring to streamline the corporation. “The Chief Minister made many promises for the growth of the public transporter. The assurances must be fulfilled and help corporation develop. We welcome the decisions and plans laid out by the Chief Minister to strengthen the corporation,” he said.

Pasha further said that celebrations would be held to express gratitude to the Chief Minister for inviting the workers for sharing their concerns, on Monday. Workers community would be thankful to Rao for providing an opportunity to pour out our woes and challenges, he added.

Warangal: Kotagiri Venkanna, controller, Warangal Depot 1, said “We remain indebted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for extending the retirement age from 58 years to 60. We are also happy that the Chief Minister said that the RTC staff would get their September salary on Monday and also salary for the strike period,”

Kalyanapu Suresh, conductor with Bhupalpally depot says, “KCR has once again proved that he is a pro-worker leader. We should all appreciate his efforts to revive the ailing corporation. It is great to know that the government would allocate Rs 1,000 crore per year in the budget. We are also happy that there would be no privatisation of single route.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .