Work together to win all the wards: Tula Uma

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Nizamabad: TRS party conducted a preparatory meeting with party leaders, in the view of the ensuing municipal elections for Bheemgal municipality of Nizamabad district. Nizamabad Parliamentary Constituency in-charge Tula Uma and Balkonda Assembly Constituency in-charge Loka Bapu Reddy attended as chief guests. Speaking on the occasion, Tula uma said that all the TRS party workers should work together to win all the 12 municipal wards in Bheemgal municipality. Loka Bapu Reddy said that aspirants should not get disappointed if they did not get a ticket.

