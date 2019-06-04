Work towards reducing pollution: Trainee Collector

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Kothagudem: Air pollution is increasing by the day and it is every individual’s duty to make an effort to bring down the pollution levels, said trainee Collector D Anudeep here on Tuesday.

He said with rapid acceleration in science and technology has led to environmental degradation on an unprecedented scale. Air pollution had been leading to global warming and dangerous changes in the environment, he added.

Anudeep took part in ‘Praja Chaitanya Spoorthi’ a programme organised by Khammam based NGO ‘Vibrants of Kalam’ here on the eve of World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5 every year.

He administered ‘Pledge to save earth’ and addressed the participants who attended the programme wearing masks and carrying saplings. “We are responsible for the air pollution and it’s having ill effect on our own health, hence it is our collective duty to take steps to address the issue,” he said.

Vibrants of Kalam founder Vijay Kalam said this year’s theme for World Environment Day was ‘Beat Air Pollution’ and ‘Take the Mask Challenge’ to highlight the issue.

For overall improvement in health of individuals and environment, urgent steps were required to prevent air pollution. As per the United Nations data nine out of 10 people worldwide were being exposed to air pollutants that exceed safe levels, he said.

The programme was conducted in Kothagudem which has high pollution level and saplings were distributed to the participants. The NGO office bearers Gopichand, Prajwal Kumar, Krishna, Swarna Madhuri and others were present.