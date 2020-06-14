Worker dies, another injured as wall collapses in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: A worker died while another sustained injuries when a wall of an old house collapsed at Rein Bazaar on Sunday morning.

Syed Riyaz, 42, a resident of Tallabkatta along with another worker Mahmood was digging basement for laying pillars at a construction site when a wall adjacent to the site fell on them.

“Riyaz and Mahmood sustained injuries when the wall fell on them. Both of them were rushed to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced Riyaz as brought dead. Mahmood is being treated for the injuries,” said M Prasad, Sub Inspector, Rein Bazaar police station.

A case was booked by the police and the investigation was taken up.

