By | Published: 10:22 pm

Mahabubabad: Labourers working under NREGS near Turkala Gutta at Gundam Rajupally village in Chinna Gudur mandal in the district spotted a python and killed it out of fear.

The length of the Indian python was more than six-foot. Later, they dug up a small trench and buried the snake.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .