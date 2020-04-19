Working my way to recovery: Pranjala

By | Published: 12:14 am 6:55 pm

Hyderabad: The last-minute decision to move to Australia for rehabilitation programme turned out to be a good one for Hyderabad tennis player Yadlapalli Pranjala. The city girl, who has been suffering from strained back since November 2018, went to Melbourne on February 13 for a three-month rehabilitation programme with Paul Ness, a noted physiotherapist working with top players in ATP circuit, on the advice of her coach Stephen Koon.

She managed to fast-track her visa process to reach Melbourne and started working on her fitness before the coronavirus outbreak brought the world to a halt. Now, she feels that it was the right decision at the right time since India is under lockdown. “I think it is a good thing that I am here. If I was in Hyderabad, I would have been sitting idle at home. At least now, I am working on my recovery with physio,” she said from Melbourne.

“I have been struggling with my back after winning my ITF title in Lagos in 2018. I have tried different physios but didn’t see any improvement. My coach Koon suggested physio Ness’ name. The physio said he wanted at least three months to improve and build the base and see how my body responds. Now after two months, I am moving more freely on the court. I don’t feel any stress in my back while playing,” she revealed.

With all public gatherings and places like gyms, restaurants and theatres have been shut, how is she managing her rehab? Pranjala said that she was lucky with Ness’ family. “Paul’s wife Stacey is a certified masseur. She works in a clinic and has equipment at her home. I am using that equipment for my workouts. I have access to outdoor running. I am practicing tennis against the wall. Luckily, I got to know about a private court nearby. I played there for two days last week. Himakesh Ankineni, with whom I used to practice in Hyderabad once in a while, is studying here and I started playing with him at the court.”

Talking about her routine, the 21-year-old said, “I play tennis for two to three hours on one day and on another day, I workout in the gym for one and half hours. One day it will be a one-hour running outdoor. My physio tells me what to do on that particular day.”

She also has special praise for the physio for taking care of her in these tough times. “The life here can be expensive. But thanks to physio, he doesn’t charge me for all sessions. He charges for the sessions where he does massage and release exercises. He also drives me to tennis court. They invited me for a dinner on my birthday last month, which is great.”

She also thanked GoSports Foundation who sponsored this programme. “Living here in hotel rooms is very expensive. I am staying alone in the room and didn’t bring my mother since it was getting expensive.” Asked about the life in Melbourne, she added, “Everything is normal here. A very few people here and there are wearing masks in the open. But the rules are strict. When you go to supermarket, social distance is maintained.”

With lockdown in India likely to be extended, she is not sure about her return. “My visa is valid till May 13th. I am not sure after that. I am looking at extending the stay here, if normalcy doesn’t return in India,” she concluded.

