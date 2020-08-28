‘Working on small screen isn’t easy’

TV actor Nirupam Paritala gets talking about his new serial ‘Hitler Gari Pellam’

Actor Nirupam Paritala, son of renowned writer-actor Ohmkar Paritala, has become rather popular by his screen name ‘Pranay’. He struck gold with his first serial Chandramukhi and managed to continue the hit streak with his present serial Karthika Deepamairing on Star Maa and another new project Hitler Gari Pellam.

Earning his place on the small screen wasn’t a cakewalk for Nirupam. “I always knew I wanted to do acting and somehow took my dad for granted. Losing my father just days before shifting to Hyderabad was a big blow. I was clueless and didn’t know where to start. People respected me as my father’s son. They would allow me into their offices and even offer tea, but wouldn’t offer me any work,” says the now sought-after TV actor.

Slowly, he also made a foray into writing and credits his father for it. “Of course, it is in my DNA. During the peak of his career, my father would give me some scenes to give a shot at writing. I recently wrote a film, but I can never match his wit and sarcasm,” says Nirupam.

“I am also into producing now. Getting a new project is always exciting and challenging for me. I should thank the audience for giving me good feedback,” says Nirupam who is pretty excited about his new serial Hitler Gari Pellam which airs this month on Zee Telugu.

The actor has received a lot of praise from well-known people in the Telugu Industry too. “I feel happy when celebrities compliment me. Some serials are very close to my heart, one is Karthika Deepma which gave me stardom and from there people started calling me ‘Doctor Babu’ which shows their love and affection towards me. For the first time in my career, I’m trying something new and experimenting with my looks, hopefully people will accept me,” says Nirupam.

