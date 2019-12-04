Working on ‘The Holiday’ was fun for Adah Sharma

By | Published: 6:41 pm

This bubbly girl who likes to experiment in life, be it her rainbow hair colour to the roles she chooses to do, has once again stepped into a new zone. This time, Adah Sharma has ventured into the digital platform with short film Moh earlier this year for ZEE5 and web series The Holiday for the Zoom Studios.

Adah Sharma gets talking about the digital space in general and shares more details about her web series in a chat with Hyderabad Today.

Excerpts:

What do you have to say about digital space ruling the industry today?

This year was my OTT debut. I didn’t know the reach till I did it. After I worked for The Holiday, when I go for promoting our upcoming film Commando 3, I received a lot of appreciation for the series. They were asking me questions about what’s going to happen in the series and when will season 2 be released. I think the series really connected to people. So I feel there is an audience for good content not only in theatres, but OTT platforms as well.

Is there a positive and negative side to the platforms?

A positive aspect is that there are no box office numbers attached to the work. While the negative probably is that there is no policing on the content which can sometimes be unnecessarily bold as well.

What appealed about The Holiday?

I try to pick different stuff. So, The Holiday is about this girl who goes on her bachelorette with her three best friends who happen to be boys. There is no romantic feeling here and they’re just best friends. I thought that was a very different and cool idea. Also, I want to give a break to the serious roles I have been doing in films lately. The character I play is of a fun-loving girl.

How was it shooting with three boys on the sets?

It was very much fun. I worked with very good looking guys. We’re doing season two as well. There was a lot of scope to act apart from looking really good in the series.

So now do you prefer, OTT or films?

I’m actually very greedy, I want both. Nowadays, films are available on OTT in a very short span, so the digital space is anyway there. But the big screen is fun. Those who are watching Commando are sending me reactions from the theatres and you can hear whistles and screams which really makes you go on a high.

Any future projects?

I’ll be seen in the film called Man to Man which is a full feature film where the boy falls in love with girl and finds out that she is a boy. I will also be working in a short film on the Tinder dating app.

