Works in disputed lands continue in Bommakal

Karimnagar: Notwithstanding the ongoing controversy, clearing of bushes and land levelling works have been taken up in disputed lands in Bommakal village on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

In a statement, Loksatta Udyama Samstha found fault with district administration for not taking steps to stop the works in the disputed lands. While the State Human Rights Commission registered four cases, a case was also registered with Lokayukta in connection with encroachment of government and tank lands in Bommakal village.

Based on HRC instructions, the district administration also constituted a committee to probe the land grabbing episode. Despite these factors, construction activity in the disputed lands continued on Sunday, N Srinivas, Loksatta district president, said.

Works were continuing in Raikunta (survey no 28) and Gopalacheruvu (survey no 728) areas. Works in the lands of engineering college and doctors’ association continued, he said. He wanted the district administration to protect government lands encroached by land grabbers in Bommakal and surrounding villages.

He appealed to the people to approach Loksatta if government or private lands were encroached in the district. People could contact Loksatta on mobile no 9705768084, 944077977.

