Works of ‘path-breaking’ Muslim women on display in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: More than 2,500 persons visited The Pathbreakers, an exhibition based on 21 Muslim women who made significant contributions to the freedom movement and nation building, held at Salar Jung Museum on Thursday.

Organised by Muslim Women’s Forum and COVA, and supported by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), the five-day exhibition saw participation of several prominent personalities — AK Khan, Advisor to the Government of Telangana; Dr. Syeda Hameed, former member of Planning Commission; and Prof. Shanta Sinha.

During and after Independence, many Muslim women joined the project of rebuilding the country. They became writers, teachers, artists, scientists, lawyers, educators, political workers and trade unionists. A few became MPs, MLAs and some represented India internationally, organisers said.

The Pathbreakers Exhibition presented some of these women who were at the forefront of nationalist and feminist struggles through their work and their social engagements, said Mazher Hussain, COVA executive director.

