Works of Uppugal reservoir will begin soon: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday said the construction works on Uppugal reservoir will begin soon.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conducted a review on the reservoir on Thursday. It was decided that e-tenders be called for the beginning of the works of the reservoir that were stalled due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the Minister said.

He visited the blood donation camp organised by the local MLA T Rajaiah in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) , Jangaon, at Station Ghanpur in the district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao has called upon the youth and others to come forward to donate blood for the benefit of the patients like Thalassemia. A total of 70 units of the blood were collected at the camp.

