Works on JBS-MGBS Metro route intensified

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: With the energisation of overhead traction wires likely from July 1, efforts are being intensified for launching the Metro operations on JBS-MGBS route and extension of services till Raidurg on the Ameerpet-Hitec City route.

The energisation of overhead traction wires paves way for ensuring power supply for taking up electrification works at different stations on the JBS-MGBS route and extension of services till Raidurg.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited is planning to commence Metro services on the JBS-MGBS route by October or November and extending the services till Raidurg from August. Energisation of overhead traction wires is a significant development in this regard.

Before commencing the trial runs, functioning of overhead electrical lines and other components are checked using a cantilever maintenance vehicle (CMV). This will be followed with commencement of trial runs on the route, which is mandatory.

All these tests have to be done to check whether the entire system is in place before inspection by the Commissioner Metro Rail Safety on the JBS-MGBS route and extending services till Raidurg.

In a notification, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited cautioned that after energisation, the overhead traction lines shall be treated as live and no unauthorised person shall approach or work in the proximity of the overhead lines.

