Works on Mancherial-Chandrapur National Highway starts

Mancherial: The works of the much awaited proposed conversion of Mancherial-Chandrapur State highway number 363 into National Highway finally commenced. Traffic snarls on this network will come to end once the project is completed. Transportation facilities in Mancherial and Kumarm Bheem Asifabad district will improve greatly, paving the way for the growth of agriculture and other sectors in the two districts.

In December 2016, the Union government had announced the conversion of 94.6 km long busy stretch at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore. It had allocated funds for taking up the project in general budget for 2018-19. The stretch starts at the office of Chief General Manager Officer of Srirampur unit, Singareni Collieries Company Limited, in Srirampur of Naspur mandal and ends at Goyagam village in Wankidi mandal, located on the borders of Telangana and Maharastra.

Two packages

The works of the project were divided into two packages. The first package covers the stretch between CGM office and Repallewada village in Thandur mandal, measuring 42 kilo meters and costing Rs 1,042 crore. Under the second package, the road between Repallewada and Goyagam would be converted into national highway, spending Rs 910 crore. Cost of the project was revised following rise in the rates of construction material and land.

The national-highway project director T Govardhan told ‘Telangana Today’ that tendering of the works relating to package-I was completed in 2019 and Mancherial-Repallewada-Road private limited (MRRPL) bagged the project. Accordingly, works were commenced in the second week of February. A total 555 acres has been acquired as against the target of 592 acres required for widening the road and for construction of bypasses, road over bridges, toll gates, service roads, underpasses etc. Compensation was sanctioned to displaced families, he added.

Works begun

Authorities of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the works with regard to formation of four lanes, shifting of power poles, high-tension towers, transformers, water supply pipes of Mission Bhageeratha would be underway soon. The works are also being progressed at the desired pace. An exclusive sand reach has been allocated for the purpose of the project. The works of package-II are yet to be begun.

According to authorities of NHAI, the works are being executed on hybrid annuity mode (HAM), which resembles built-operate and transfer system used in creating infrastructure in the country. The deadline for completing the project is 24 months from the date of appointment. The executing agency has already secured environmental clearances and other permissions needed for forming the road network.

