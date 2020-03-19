Works on nine smart roads launched in Warangal 

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Warangal Urban: Warangal East MLA Narender Nannapuneni inaugurated the works of nine smart roads being constructed under the Smart City mission in Warangal city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narender said that works under the smart road package- 1 include segregated cycle track, pedestrian crossing, landscaping, signages and markings, improvement to storm water network, intersection improvements, decorative lighting, streetscape, street art, water ATM, portable toilets, footpaths, and VMS. Smart roads are to be laid on a stretch of 8.68 km in various locations, including Venkatrama junction, head post office junction, railway station, Pochamma Maidan, Labour Colony and Warangal Chowrastha.

“The works are being taken up at a cost of Rs 52.49 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao are keen on the development of the city and have been providing us with many opportunities to improve the amenities in the city. Recently I took up the issue of the slum dwellers living on government lands with the Chief Minister and he readily agreed to grant them the land ownership,” he added. Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and GWMC corporators were present.

